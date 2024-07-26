Music Artist Kathleen Parks Introduces Her First Solo Album At Club Passim In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fiddler and singer-songwriter Kathleen Parks, part of the band Twisted Pine, will showcase her first solo album at Club Passim on August 10. Park's new album, Rolling Down the Line, highlights her songwriting, original fiddle tunes, and a few choice covers.

After a very successful Kickstarter campaign, Parks brings her album to the stage with Micah Nicol (guitar), Chris Sartori (bass), Alex Formento (pedal steel, dobro) and Arthur Terembula (guitar, banjo). Tickets are available at passim.org.

“I'm a fan of every project that Kathleen Parks has been part of (Twisted Pine, Kat & Brad, etc),” says Matt Smith, Managing Director of Passim. “It is exciting to see someone who is out there taking chances and mixing styles while always leaving her indelible mark!”

Accompanied by a full band, or just her fiddle and voice, Rolling Down the Line has the warmth and feel of some of Kathleen's favorite Americana artists and influences: John Hartford, Carole King, Patsy Cline, Harry Nilsson, Roger Miller, and Gordon Lightfoot.

“This record is inspired by some of my favorite songwriters from the 60s and 70s and how they recorded their music, live in the room, giving it their all, and leaving the cracks where they lie,” says Kathleen. “We live in a world that seems to demand absolute perfection, and this album is just about the feeling. These songs may have started in isolation, but recording with these amazing musicians all together in the room, live to tape made it possible for us to bring new feelings to the songs. There's ebb and flow, and mysticism in the sound.”

For the last ten years, Kathleen Parks has been heavily involved in touring and recording with her Americana/Jamgrass band Twisted Pine, where she sings, writes, and fiddles. Parks has shared the stage with artists such as Paula Cole, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Gordon Lightfoot, Aoife O'Donovan, and more.

Kathleen Parks plays at Club Passim on Saturday, August 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

Comments