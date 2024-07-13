Video: FROZEN at North Shore Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See video footage of Alyssa Fox, Celeste Rose, and more in the first-ever in-the-round production of Frozen at North Shore Music Theatre here!

Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical is based on the smash hit 2013 Academy Award-winning animated film that tells the story of Anna, the princess of Arendelle, who sets off on a journey with the iceman Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and the snowman Olaf to find her estranged sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. This thrilling spectacle has won the hearts of audiences around the world and includes all of the well-known songs from the film including “Let It Go” and “Do You Want To Build A Snowman” and many new songs written by the film's award-winning original composers, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Disney's FROZEN also features a book by Jennifer Lee, the writer of the original film.

This show will be an immersive production of Disney's FROZEN like audiences have never experienced before. North Shore Music Theatre's production of Disney's FROZEN features all of the film's unforgettable characters, newly re-imagined staging, and production numbers, along with all-new sets and costumes being designed and created just for North Shore Music Theatre audiences.

Alyssa Fox and Celeste Rose star as Elsa and Anna respectively. The production also features Elliott Mattox (Olaf), Harris Milgrim (Hans), and Julio Rey (Kristoff), along with Jordan Wesley Brown (Pabbie), Christopher Palmieri (Sven), Courter Simmons (Weselton), and Michael Schimmele as (Oaken/ Bishop). Throughout the run of the show Helen Brady & Livia Quist will alternate in the role of Young Anna and Lola Rhoads & Penelope Rhoads will alternate in the role of Young Elsa.

Rounding out the 31-member cast are David Aranjo, Ryan Behan, Mia Bergstrom, Daniel Brackett, Nick Davis (King Agnarr), Brianna Fallon, Niani Feelings (Bulda), Jack Gimpel, Hailey Hyde (Queen Iduna), Dakota Hoar, Esther Lee, Alaina Mills, Emiliano Morales, Hayden Rivas, Ellen Roberts, Kiana Rodriguez, Maria Scherer, and Caroline Siegrist.

The creative team for Disney's FROZEN includes Kevin P. Hill (Direction and Choreography), Milton Granger (Music Direction), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Travis M. Grant (Costume Design), Dan Efros (Lighting Design), James Cannon (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig and Hair Design), Pamela Hersch (Projection Design), Christopher Palmieri (Puppet Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordination), Elizabeth Ramirez (Production Stage Manager), Alaina Mills (Associate Director), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director) Dakotah Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager).

Disney's FROZEN is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner & Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director). Disney's FROZEN is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Since opening in 1955, NSMT has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors' Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of 'Memphis' in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Under the new ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, NSMT continues to annually produce a musical subscription series and an annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' along with celebrity concerts, children's programming and year-round education classes for children and adults.