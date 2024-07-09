Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For Barrington Stage's BOEING BOEING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go inside rehearsals for Boeing Boeing at Barrington Stage in this all-new video.

Marc Camoletti's hilarious 1960 French farce, Boeing Boeing, translated by Beverley Cross & Francis Evans, won a new generation of fans with a critically acclaimed, award-winning Broadway production in 2008. In Paris in the swinging '60s, playboy Bernard, with help from his housekeeper Berthe, keeps a rotating group of flight attendants on standby. But with the arrival of long-lost friend Robert and the new Boeing jet, Bernard's plans hit some turbulence.



The cast includes Mark H. Dold (BSC: Waiting for Godot, Harry Clarke, Freud's Last Session) as Robert, Christopher Innvar (BSC: The Importance of Being Earnest; A Doll's House, Part 2; Private Lives, Faith Healer) as Bernard, and Debra Jo Rupp (BSC: Dr. Ruth, All the Way, Ring ‘Round the Moon, To Kill A Mockingbird and The Laramie Project) as Berthe, will be Gisela Chipe (BSC: 10x10 New Play Festival 2024; Broadway: POTUS) as Gloria, Stephanie Jean Lane (BSC debut; Off-Broadway: Sleep No More) as Gabriella and Kate MacCluggage (BSC: Gertrude and Claudius; Broadway: The Farnsworth Invention) as Gretchen. BSC Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd will direct Boeing Boeing.



The production will feature scenic design by Kristen Robinson, costume design by BSC Associate Artist Sarah Jean Tosetti, lighting design by BSC Associate Artist David Lander and sound design by Fabian Obispo. Intimacy director is Leigh Zimmerman, dialect coach is Amanda Quaid, clowning consultant is Michael F. Toomey. Production Stage Manager is Ryan Gohsman. Assistant Stage Manager is Merit Glover.

Fasten your seatbelts for a "deliciously, deliriously innocent sex comedy." (The New York Times)

