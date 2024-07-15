Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham Get Ready to Lead THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We've got your first look at Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham in character in the upcoming Broadway-bound production of The Queen of Versailles. The photos feature Chenoweth and Abraham as Jackie and David Siegel as they construct the new musical amidst a flurry of construction activity and camera crews. Check out the photos below!

Performances for The Queen of Versailles, featuring a book by Lindsey Ferrentino and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, July 16 at Boston’s historic Emerson Colonial Theatre. The show’s official opening night is slated for August 1.

The Queen of Versailles stars Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth as beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel, Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”) as David Siegel, Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa (“Boardwalk Empire”) as John, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Tony Award nominee Isabel Keating (The Boy from Oz) as Debbie, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria Siegel. The company will also include Anna Bakun, Stacie Bono, Yeman Brown, Amanda Jane Cooper, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Sara Esty, KJ Hippensteel, Diana Huey, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland,Michael Mulheren, Michael McCorry Rose, and Grace Slear.

This new musical will feature music and lyrics by celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz. Based on Lauren Greenfield’saward-winning 2012 documentary film The Queen of Versailles and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, the book for The Queen of Versailles is by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) with direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden(Parade, Once on This Island) and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade).

The production will also feature music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like it Hot, Water for Elephants), scenic design byDane Laffrey (Parade, Once on This Island), costume design by fashion designer to the stars Christian Cowan, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd, Real Women Have Curves at the A.R.T.), sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), and casting by C12 Casting. The production stage manager is Clarissa Marie Ligon with production supervision by Justin Scribner.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune, and family.

The Queen of Versailles is produced by Bill Damaschke, Seaview and Kristin Chenoweth through her production banner Diva Worldwide Entertainment. Mr. Damaschke previously produced the Boston world premiere engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which re-opened the Colonial in glorious fashion in 2018, and went on to win 10 Tony Awards on Broadway including “Best Musical.”

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid