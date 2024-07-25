PAMELA PALMER Opens Tonight at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Williamstown Theatre Festival’s world premiere of Pamela Palmer by Tony Award nominee David Ives, directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie opens tonight, July 25 on WTF’s CenterStage. Additionally, WTF IS NEXT, the expansive glimpse into a new vision for the Tony Award-recognized Festival begins next Thursday, August 1 and lasts through Sunday, August 4.



Pamela Palmer features OBIE Award® winner Tina Benko as ‘Pamela Palmer,’ Clark Gregg as ‘The Detective,’ Max Gordon Moore as ‘The Husband,’ and Emmy Award® winner Becky Ann Baker as ‘The Mother.’ The play will also feature scenic design by Alexander Woodword, costume design by Amanda Roberge, lighting design by Landon K. Elder, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier



Ives puts a noir spin on an existential romance in this world premiere play. Pamela Palmer (Tina Benko) lives a seemingly perfect life with her husband (Max Gordon Moore) at Wishwood but has a bizarre suspicion something's wrong, only for them both to become entangled with the detective (Clark Gregg) she hires to investigate. Pamela Palmer goes undercover as a plainclothes philosophical look at the human condition.



Pamela Palmer is a limited engagement through Saturday, August 10. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://wtfestival.org/main-events/pamela-palmer/



WTF IS NEXT, taking place Thursday, August 1 through Sunday, August 4, is the ambitious new model for the future of the festival which will surround WTF’s regular summer programming with a robust schedule of not-to-be-missed experiences. Throughout this special weekend, guests will be immersed in activities and events that combine the transformative power of theater with the natural beauty of the Berkshires: memorable morning and midday activities, curated experiences, vibrant late-night programming, and more. Central to “WTF IS NEXT” is the Festival’s commitment to fostering community and deepening connections while broadening the concept of theater.



Spoken word poet, Sarah Kay, will be a part of the kick-off event on Thursday, August 1 at 4pm and Friday, August 2 at 4pm leading the weekend experience with poetry and language. Carissa Potter will be leading an hour-long somatic workshop at the Clark at 11:00am on Friday, August 2.



The “WTF IS NEXT” lineup will run concurrently with Pamela Palmer; the WTF Cabaret; the Fridays@3 reading of the new play KILL CORP by Sofia Alvarez, directed by Portia-Krieger/">Portia Krieger; and The Plastic Bag Store by Robin Frohardt.



For individual ticketing information and to reserve passes, a complete itinerary, and updates on the “WTF IS NEXT” weekend, please visit: www.wtfestival.org/main-events/wtf-is-next2024/

Photo credit: Arden Dickson

Comments