Boston Mayor Declares July 24, 2024 As 'Kristin Chenoweth Day'

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has shared an official proclamation declaring July 24, 2024 “Kristin Chenoweth Day” in the City of Boston, in honor of the Tony and Emmy Award winner's birthday.

Mayor Wu's proclamation celebrates Kristin Chenoweth's contributions to the betterment of the City of Boston. “Kristin Chenoweth Day” is an acknowledgment of her affection for the city, its audiences, and the Emerson Colonial Theatre, as well as the attention that The Queen of Versailles brings to Boston's performing arts sector. Text of the full proclamation is included below:

PROCLAMATION

Whereas, Stage, television, and film actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth is starring in the world premiere of 'The Queen of Versailles,' presented at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 16 - August 25, 2024; and Whereas, Kristin Chenoweth's work has earned her many accolades, including a Tony Award, an Emmy Award, Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, the GLAAD Vanguard Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and more; and Whereas, 'The Queen of Versailles' is bringing national attention to Boston's theater and performing arts sector, celebrating the city's cultural offerings and historic performance venues; and Whereas, Kristin Chenoweth has publicly championed Boston as the ideal setting for the world premiere of 'The Queen of Versailles, ' sharing her affection for the city, its audiences, and the Emerson Colonial Theatre; now I, Michelle Wu, Mayor of the City of Boston, do hereby declare July 24, 2024, to be Kristin Chenoweth Day in the City of Boston I urge all my fellow Bostonians to join me in honoring Kristin Chenoweth's contributions to the betterment of the City of Boston. MICHELLE WU

MAYOR OF BOSTON

July 24, 2024

Chenoweth can currently be seen in The Queen of Versailles, now playing at Boston's historic Emerson Colonial Theatre. The world premiere musical is playing a strictly limited engagement through August 25, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at emersoncolonialtheatre.com.

The Queen of Versailles stars Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth as beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel, Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”) as David Siegel, Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa (“Boardwalk Empire”) as John, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Tony Award nominee Isabel Keating (The Boy from Oz) as Debbie, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria Siegel. The company also includes Anna Bakun, Stacie Bono, Yeman Brown, Amanda Jane Cooper, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Sara Esty, KJ Hippensteel, Diana Huey, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Michael Mulheren, Michael McCorry Rose, and Grace Slear.

This new musical will feature music and lyrics by celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz. Based on Lauren Greenfield's award-winning 2012 documentary film The Queen of Versailles and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, the book for The Queen of Versailles is by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) with direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island) and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade).

The production will also feature music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like it Hot, Water for Elephants), scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Parade, Once on This Island), costume design by fashion designer to the stars Christian Cowan, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd, Real Women Have Curves at the A.R.T.), sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), and casting by C12 Casting. The production stage manager is Clarissa Marie Ligon with production supervision by Justin Scribner.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune, and family.

The Queen of Versailles is produced by Bill Damaschke, Seaview and Kristin Chenoweth through her production banner Diva Worldwide Entertainment. Mr. Damaschke previously produced the Boston world premiere engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which re-opened the Colonial in glorious fashion in 2018, and went on to win 10 Tony Awards on Broadway including “Best Musical.”