Women-in-STEM Musical BL!NK Gears Up For SheDFW With Crowdfunding Campaign

BL!NK, an original musical created by Boise locals Grace Ward and Elke Myers, is launching a crowdfunding campaign to support its upcoming full production at the SheDFW Summer Theater Festival in August 2025.
Produced in partnership with SheNYC Arts and MusicalWriters, BL!NK follows two women in STEM who create a dating app and accidentally go viral-forcing them to confront ambition, friendship, and identity in the public eye. The SheDFW production will be directed by Rebecca Lowrey, CEO of MusicalWriters.
Funds raised will go toward travel, production costs, and artist stipends, helping to bring this vibrant, femme-powered show to life. To support the campaign or learn more, visit: https://seedandspark.com/fund/blnk-at-shedfw#story
