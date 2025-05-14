 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Women-in-STEM Musical BL!NK Gears Up For SheDFW With Crowdfunding Campaign

Funds raised will go toward travel, production costs, and artist stipends, helping to bring this vibrant, femme-powered show to life.

By: May. 14, 2025
Women-in-STEM Musical BL!NK Gears Up For SheDFW With Crowdfunding Campaign Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

BL!NK, an original musical created by Boise locals Grace Ward and Elke Myers, is launching a crowdfunding campaign to support its upcoming full production at the SheDFW Summer Theater Festival in August 2025.

Produced in partnership with SheNYC Arts and MusicalWriters, BL!NK follows two women in STEM who create a dating app and accidentally go viral-forcing them to confront ambition, friendship, and identity in the public eye. The SheDFW production will be directed by Rebecca Lowrey, CEO of MusicalWriters.

Funds raised will go toward travel, production costs, and artist stipends, helping to bring this vibrant, femme-powered show to life. To support the campaign or learn more, visit: https://seedandspark.com/fund/blnk-at-shedfw#story

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings

Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 16%
Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11%
Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 10%
Vote Now!

Videos