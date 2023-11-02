Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



RELATED STORIES

1
TVCT Receives $5000 Union Pacific Grant Photo
TVCT Receives $5000 Union Pacific Grant

Treasure Valley Children's Theater (TVCT) has been awarded a generous grant of $5000 to support new and existing after school Drama Club programs around Idaho’s Treasure Valley.

2
Junior League of Boise Hosts Annual Fund Kick-Off Event Photo
Junior League of Boise Hosts Annual Fund Kick-Off Event

On October 14, 2023, the Junior League of Boise (JLB), a dedicated nonprofit organization of women volunteers, celebrated its Annual Fund Kick-Off Fundraiser. Since 1928, JLB has been tirelessly serving the Treasure Valley, and this event served as a vital cornerstone for their ongoing mission. 

3
Treasure Valley Childrens Theater Receives $5000 Grant to Support Classroom Improvements i Photo
Treasure Valley Children's Theater Receives $5000 Grant to Support Classroom Improvements in New Facility

Treasure Valley Children's Theater has been awarded a generous grant of $5000 to support tenant improvements and construction at the nonprofit’s new location at Overland Park Shopping Center, opening in the Spring of 2024. Learn more about the grant here!

4
CDA Summer Theatre to Present Carnival Party Fundraiser This Month Photo
CDA Summer Theatre to Present Carnival Party Fundraiser This Month

CDA Summer Theatre will host their annual carnival party fundraiser this month, featuring carnival games, live art, photo booths, auctions, and incredible musical theatre performances.

Recommended For You