TONALITY is Coming to the Morrison Center in October

Tonality is coming to Boise's Morrison Center next month. The performance is set for October 2, 2024.

Tonality sings of the labels placed on those with mental illness. These fellow community members, treated "different" reflect on our shame and feelings of misunderstanding.

This concert speaks through the eyes of poets and artists who have dealt or deal with mental illness issues. Additionally, the concert explores how we can be of support to members of our community who need compassion, understanding, and validation. We can heal and grow together, through our united story and bond through singing.

