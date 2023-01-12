Tiny Beautiful Things comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March. The production is based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted by Nia Vardalos.

Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, Tiny Beautiful Things personifies the questions and answers that "Sugar" (Cheryl Strayed) was publishing online from 2010-2012. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

Performances run March 8 - 25, 2023.

Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes with NO intermission

Directed by Julie Ritchey