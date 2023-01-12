Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March

Performances run March 8 - 25, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March

Tiny Beautiful Things comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March. The production is based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted by Nia Vardalos.

Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, Tiny Beautiful Things personifies the questions and answers that "Sugar" (Cheryl Strayed) was publishing online from 2010-2012. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

Performances run March 8 - 25, 2023.

Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes with NO intermission

Directed by Julie Ritchey




Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
THE CHRISTIANS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This Year Photo
THE CHRISTIANS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This Year
The Christians by Lucas Hnath comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in April. Performances run April 19 - May 6, 2023.
SWEAT Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre Next Month Photo
SWEAT Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre Next Month
Sweat by Lynn Nottage comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre next month! Performances run January 25 - February 11, 2023.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; Boise Little Theater Le Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; Boise Little Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You


THE CHRISTIANS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This YearTHE CHRISTIANS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This Year
January 3, 2023

The Christians by Lucas Hnath comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in April. Performances run April 19 - May 6, 2023.
SWEAT Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre Next MonthSWEAT Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre Next Month
December 28, 2022

Sweat by Lynn Nottage comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre next month! Performances run January 25 - February 11, 2023.
ALL SHOOK UP Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in February 2023ALL SHOOK UP Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in February 2023
December 12, 2022

All Shook Up comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023. Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, performances run February 10-19, 2023.
Boise Contemporary Theater and Opera Idaho Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE of 1914Boise Contemporary Theater and Opera Idaho Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE of 1914
December 2, 2022

December 2021's production of All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 marked the first collaboration between Boise Contemporary Theater and Opera Idaho. It's back due to popular demand for a second and final production. 
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre Next YearSINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre Next Year
November 23, 2022

The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin’ in the Rain. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number!
share