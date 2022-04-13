THE SHOW ON THE ROOF Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This Week

Boise Contemporary Theater will present the world premiere of The Show on the Roof, with book by Tom Ford and music and lyrics by Alex Syiek.

"BCT's mission is to inspire our community to examine our perspectives and better ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience," says BCT Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick. "We can think of no better example than this important musical created by Tom and Alex about Boise in 1955. And after three long years of development, workshops, and postponements we couldn't be more excited to see it finally shine."

Originally slated for April, 2020, the world premiere of The Show on the Roof is an unflinching look at Boise's past told through the eyes of an unforgettable cast of characters and utilizing an inventive and moving series of cabaret-like performances. This is an opportunity to experience both what the original Show on the Roof at the Howdy Pardner Drive- in might have looked like, while examining the social and political pressure that ultimately shut them down. BCT is excited to finally have the chance to produce one of the most anticipated theatrical events in its history, which examines one of the darkest events in Boise's history through hilarity and heartbreak.

The Show on the Roof previews April 13 and 14 at 7pm, April 15 at 8pm.

OPENING NIGHT, Saturday April 16 at 8pm.

The play runs Wednesdays through Saturdays for three more weeks, closing May 7. Wednesday and Thursday shows begin at 7pm. Friday performances at 8pm. Saturday performances at 2pm and 8pm.

Wednesday, April 20 is Educators' Night. Anyone who works in the Idaho school system is welcome to attend for $20. Please order your tickets through the Box Office, and show your school I.D. on the evening of the performance. This includes teachers, administrative office workers, janitorial staff, cafeteria workers, etc.

Post-show discussions will be held after the 8pm performance on April 22 and the 2pm matinee on May 7.

Tickets are $18-$38 and available online at BCTheater.org or by calling the BCT Box Office at 208-331-9224.

Information about Boise Contemporary Theater is available at BCTheater.org.