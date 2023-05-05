THE CHRISTIANS is Now Playing at Boise Contemporary Theatre

Performances run through May 6, 2023.
The Christians by Lucas Hnath is now playing at Boise Contemporary Theatre. Performances run through May 6, 2023.
Run Time: Approximately 80 minutes with NO intermission
Twenty years ago, Pastor Paul's church was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands, with classrooms for Sunday School, a coffee shop in the lobby, and a baptismal font as big as a swimming pool. Today should be a day of celebration. But Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church's belief.
