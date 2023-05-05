THE CHRISTIANS is Now Playing at Boise Contemporary Theatre

The Christians by Lucas Hnath is now playing at Boise Contemporary Theatre. Performances run through May 6, 2023.

Run Time: Approximately 80 minutes with NO intermission

Twenty years ago, Pastor Paul's church was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands, with classrooms for Sunday School, a coffee shop in the lobby, and a baptismal font as big as a swimming pool. Today should be a day of celebration. But Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church's belief.