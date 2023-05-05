THE CHRISTIANS is Now Playing at Boise Contemporary Theatre

Performances run through May 6, 2023.

THE CHRISTIANS is Now Playing at Boise Contemporary Theatre

The Christians by Lucas Hnath is now playing at Boise Contemporary Theatre. Performances run through May 6, 2023.

Run Time: Approximately 80 minutes with NO intermission

Twenty years ago, Pastor Paul's church was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands, with classrooms for Sunday School, a coffee shop in the lobby, and a baptismal font as big as a swimming pool. Today should be a day of celebration. But Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church's belief.





SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Summer

Singin' in the Rain comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August 2023.

Seven Devils Playwrights Conference Director Jeni Mahoney Announces Departure

Jeni Mahoney, long-time Producing Artistic Director and Founder of the Seven Devils Playwrights Conference, will step down from her leadership position following the upcoming 2023 Seven Devils Playwrights Conference (in McCall, Idaho June 5 - 17, 2023).

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Month

Sunday in the Park with George comes to Aspire Community Theatre this month. Performances run April 28 - May 7, 2023.


