Opera Idaho Presents OPERATINI: LIVING THE DREAM

The event takes place on Thursday, September 17.

Tickets for Operatini: Living the Dream now on sale!

Join in for Opera Idaho's first socially-distanced Operatini at The Sapphire Room! With reduced seating, tables distanced at least 6 feet apart, required face masks, and fully staffed buffet dinner service, The Sapphire Room is ready for an evening of great food, fantastic drinks and amazing performances by members of Opera Idaho's Resident Company.

Ticket includes the performance and a dinner comprised of herbed roast beef with demi-glace, parsley new potatoes, peas & carrots, mixed greens with assorted dressings, rolls with butter, and carrot & chocolate cake. Drinks sold separately.

General tickets are $24 per person, preferred are $32 per person, plus tax & fees.

Two performances:

• Early - doors open 5:30 pm, performance 6:15 pm

• Late - doors open 8:15 pm, performance 9:00 pm

