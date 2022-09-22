LEAP OF FAITH Comes to Aspire Community Theatre Next Month

Love will get you every time... and one charismatic con man is about to find that out in the Tony-nominated Leap of Faith, based on the film of the same name that starred Steve Martin and Debra Winger.

With a roof-raising score by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, Disney's The Little Mermaid), lyrics by Grammy winner Glenn Slater (Disney's Tangled), and a book by Janus Cercone and Tony winner Warren Leight, Leap of Faith is sure to have your audiences dancing in the aisles.

Performances run October 14-23.