December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Boise Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Boise:
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Jordan Cambron - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 28%
David Maryanski Jr. - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Music Theatre of Idaho 19%
Francisco Negron - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Boise State University 12%
E.B. Hinnant - CLARKSTON - Boise Contemporary Theater 45%
Alex Syiek - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 23%
David Collins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Boise Contemporary Theater 12%
Jillian Butler - LES MISERABLES - Morrison Center 51%
Jillian Kates - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 38%
Jillian Kates Bumpas - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 11%
Jamie Thompson - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho 23%
Rachel Giacomino - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - HomeGrown Theatre 15%
Shelby Boice - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 15%
THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 26%
CATS - Music Theatre of Idaho 19%
THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Boise State University 19%
WICKED - Morrison Center 42%
THE LION KING - Morrison Center 23%
THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 15%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Boise State University 32%
THE CAKE - Alley Repertory Theatre 19%
A COMEDY OF TENORS - Stagecoach Theatre 16%
LEWISTON/CLARKSTON - Boise Contemporary Theatre 24%
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - HomeGrown Theatre 24%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Boise Contemporary Theatre 15%
WICKED - Morrison Center 26%
THE LION KING - Morrison Center 17%
LES MISERABLES - Morrison Center 15%
Music Theatre of Idaho 33%
Campfire Theatre Festival 12%
Boise Contemporary Theatre 10%
