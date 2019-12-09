BroadwayWorld Boise Awards Update: WICKED - Morrison Center Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Boise:

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Jordan Cambron - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 30%

David Maryanski Jr. - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Music Theatre of Idaho 18%

Francisco Negron - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Boise State University 12%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

E.B. Hinnant - CLARKSTON - Boise Contemporary Theater 44%

Alex Syiek - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 23%

David Collins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Boise Contemporary Theater 11%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Jillian Butler - LES MISERABLES - Morrison Center 49%

Jillian Kates - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 37%

Jillian Kates Bumpas - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 13%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Jamie Thompson - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho 23%

Shelby Boice - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 15%

Rachel Giacomino - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - HomeGrown Theatre 15%

Best Musical (non-professional)

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 27%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Boise State University 19%

CATS - Music Theatre of Idaho 18%

Best Musical (professional)

WICKED - Morrison Center 42%

THE LION KING - Morrison Center 24%

THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 15%

Best Play (non-professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Boise State University 33%

THE CAKE - Alley Repertory Theatre 19%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Stagecoach Theatre 16%

Best Play (professional)

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - HomeGrown Theatre 24%

LEWISTON/CLARKSTON - Boise Contemporary Theatre 23%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Boise Contemporary Theatre 15%

Best Touring Show

WICKED - Morrison Center 26%

THE LION KING - Morrison Center 17%

LES MISERABLES - Morrison Center 15%

Theater of the Year

Music Theatre of Idaho 31%

Campfire Theatre Festival 12%

Boise Music Week 10%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles