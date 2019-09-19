Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Upcoming 19/20 Season

On the heels of their most successful fundraising Gala in the company's history, Boise Contemporary Theater announces its 19|20 Season.

"The Gala was an incredible way to open our 19|20 Season. The energy and support of our patrons is going to propel us into what promises to be an amazing year here at BCT" said Acting Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick. "Each of our Mainstage plays examine the vantage point at which we find ourselves: considering the great hope of what lies ahead. We believe the future of BCT is bright, and we are incredibly excited to share it with this wonderfully supportive community."

The season kicks off October 16 - November 9 with Pulitzer Prize Finalist The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe. At once hilarious and heartbreaking, this coming of age story is told from the perspective of nine fierce girls on an indoor soccer team as they face the challenges of adult life and forge their futures through the rituals of a sport they love.

Award-winning comedienne, author, and actress Lauren Weedman returns to BCT November 20 - December 7 with live music and a wicked wit in the world premiere of her musical, Tammy Lisa/Misery to Meaning.

Slow Food, by Wendy MacLeod, brings us a well-written comedic meditation on marriage that delves deeply into what we hunger for. Slow Food runs January 29 - February 15.

Next up is Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe. Running March 4 - March 21, Every Brilliant Thing is a surprising and immersive theatrical experience about grief, resilience, and rediscovering all that life has to give, told through the eyes of a 6-year old boy.

Rounding out the season is a world premiere musical The Show on the Roof, running April 15 - May 9, the 19|20 BCT River Prize Winner written by Tom Ford with music and lyrics by Alex Syiek. Through the use of music and humor, Ford and Syiek take us on a heartfelt journey through the turbulent times of 1955 Boise, Idaho when a homosexual panic swept the city and no one was safe from suspicion.

More information on BCT's 19|20 season, including Season Ticket packages and the BCT Buddy System can be found at BCTheater.org or by calling the BCT Box Office at 208-331-9224 (Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.). BCT is located at 854 Fulton Street in the Boise Cultural District in downtown Boise.





