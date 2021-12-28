Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Idaho Presents ANTHOLOGY in March 2022

Performances will run March 24 – March 27, 2022.

Dec. 28, 2021  
ANTHOLOGY will be performed at Boise State University SPEC in 2022. Performances will run March 24 - March 27, 2022.

An exciting survey of six works, nearly all of which will be world premieres. See new works by, Nicole Haskins, Alice Klock and Florian Lochner of FLOCK, and Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson.

We will also feature an expansion of Yusha-Marie Sorzano's work from the 20.21 Digital Season (Yet Not Too Near), a film premiere of a new work by Robyn Mineko-Williams, as well as a screening of Danielle Rowe's For Pixie.

Learn more at https://balletidaho.org/anthology/.


