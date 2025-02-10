Ballet Idaho Performs THE SLEEPING BEAUTY in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Idaho will perform The Sleeping Beauty in May. Performances run May 2-4, 2025 at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets go on sale March 3, 2025

The classic fairytale is made even more enchanting by Tchaikovsky’s lush score and Christopher Stowell’s reimagined choreography (after Marius Petipa who debuted the ballet in St. Petersburg, Russia in 1890). The story is familiar- Princess Aurora is cursed by the wicked Carabosse, who deems that she should prick her finger on a spindle on her 16th birthday and die.

The dreamy Lilac Fairy intercedes to alter the curse to instead induce a 100-year slumber, only to be awoken only by true love’s kiss. The ballet version of this enduring tale shines with opulent costumes, breathtaking romance, and timeless good-versus-evil storytelling, all while presenting some of the most challenging choreography in ballet’s rich history. We invite you to experience the splendor, the suspense, and the spellbinding magic that is The Sleeping Beauty.

