Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Cali Cooper - NACC CABARET - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kayleigh Smith - JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Gill - CABARET - University of Montevallo



Best Dance Production

CABARET - University of Montevallo



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kayleigh Smith - JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Direction Of A Play

Bart Pitchford - GROUNDED - University of Montevallo



Best Ensemble

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jarrod Blackwell - JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jennifer Hartsell - CABARET - University of Montevallo



Best Musical

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH - University of Montevallo



Best Performer In A Musical

Cali Cooper - JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College



Best Performer In A Play

Lindley Argo - GROUNDED - University of Montevallo



Best Play

BOUND AND BURNED - University of Montevallo



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Spencer - CABARET - University of Montevallo



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Phil Lindsay - CABARET - University of Montevallo



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Troy McMullen - CABARET - University of Montevallo



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Olivia Reaves - POTUS - University of Montevallo



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College



Favorite Local Theatre

University of Montevallo

