Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 13, 2026
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cali Cooper - NACC CABARET - Northeast Alabama Community College

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kayleigh Smith - JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Gill - CABARET - University of Montevallo

Best Dance Production
CABARET - University of Montevallo

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kayleigh Smith - JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College

Best Direction Of A Play
Bart Pitchford - GROUNDED - University of Montevallo

Best Ensemble
JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jarrod Blackwell - JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jennifer Hartsell - CABARET - University of Montevallo

Best Musical
JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College

Best New Play Or Musical
THE LEGACY OF THE IRON WITCH - University of Montevallo

Best Performer In A Musical
Cali Cooper - JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College

Best Performer In A Play
Lindley Argo - GROUNDED - University of Montevallo

Best Play
BOUND AND BURNED - University of Montevallo

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Spencer - CABARET - University of Montevallo

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Phil Lindsay - CABARET - University of Montevallo

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Troy McMullen - CABARET - University of Montevallo

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Olivia Reaves - POTUS - University of Montevallo

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Northeast Alabama Community College

Favorite Local Theatre
University of Montevallo

