THE ILLUSIONISTS -  MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to BJCC Concert Hall in December

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS is headed to BJCC Concert Hall in December. Performances will run December 3 - 4, 2024.

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth.

The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

