NoCap Releases Brand New Record 'I Can't'

Today, NoCap announces the release of his first single since his standout mixtape, STEEL HUMAN. The new record, "I Can't," arrives today at all digital streaming platforms.

"I Can't" is a heartfelt melody over a trap beat, with lyrics detailing NoCap's past experiences and what he can't do in life as he finds success. Along with its surprise release, the talented rapper has gifted fans with an official companion visual; check it out via NoCap's official YouTube channel below.

The unveiling of "I Can't" comes shortly after last month's official music video for " Overtime ," the second of creative visuals released for the tracks featured on STEEL HUMAN. Made up of 16 groundbreaking melodies, the mixtape also featured the lyrical single " Radar ," of which NoCap also released a visual for that has now surpassed 4.6 MILLION views since its debut.

Around the release of STEEL HUMAN, the rapper secured his first RIAA-certification for "Ghetto Angels," his 2019 street anthem. Earlier this year, NoCap debuted his stunning collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert for " Count A Million ." The rhythmic release featured a lyrical guest verse from the acclaimed Philadelphia, PA superstar, with hard-hitting lyrics accentuated by a timeless beat. "Count A Million" was the first record to arrive after NoCap's release from jail earlier this year, in addition to being the first single from his STEEL HUMAN mixtape.

Listen to "I Can't" here:

