Madison Chamber of Commerce Hosts Virtual Dance Challenge

The Madison Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual dance challenge. Virtual Food, Family, Fun Challenge kicked off on Tuesday, April 28th.

For the challenge, families pick up dinner from one of the participating restaurants then created an after-dinner dance video and shared it to their respective Facebook pages.

The families were then instructed to tag the Madison Chamber of Commerce, the restaurant you picked, and use the hashtag #QuarantineChallenge.

Participating Restaurants included Champy's of Madison, Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza Madison, Shrimp Basket Madison, Tellini's Italiano, Neon Lilly Eurasian American Restaurant, LawLers Barbecue, Bark & Barrel BBQ, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Ted's Bar-B-Q Madison, Chick-fil-A Madison (AL), Rick's BBQ, Metro Diner and Las Trojas Cantina.

The winning family will receive a $50 Visa gift card. The winner will be announced Monday, May 4th at 2:00 PM on Facebook. Participating families have until Saturday, May 2nd at 6:30 PM to upload their videos.





