Interview: Gaby Albo of SIX at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

Get ready to rock, Birmingham! The hit Broadway show, SIX, is coming to the BJCC on February 11th, 2025, with an amazing cast. The electrifying musical that reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as a pop girl group is a high-energy explosion of history, humor, and catchy tunes. A global phenomenon, the show charms audiences worldwide with its captivating mix of history and modern pop sensibilities.

I had a delightful conversation with Gaby Albo—the actress who plays the vibrant Anne Boleyn—about her journey with the show and what viewers can expect. Mexican-born Albo is a seasoned performer. Her impressive resume includes iconic musicals like West Side Story, Evita, Aladdin, and A Chorus Line. A semi-finalist spot on The Voice Mexico further showed her considerable vocal talent. Albo's passion for performing shines through in her portrayal of Anne Boleyn, a role she describes as the "comedic relief" of the show.

"I want to make people smile," Albo shared, emphasizing her desire to bring joy to audiences through her performance. She sees Anne Boleyn as a unique and complex character, drawing comparisons to pop icons: "My take on Anne Boleyn is she's like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande had a baby." Albo aims to capture the power of individuality and self-expression through her portrayal, encouraging audiences to embrace their true selves. For Albo, the role of Anne Boleyn resonates deeply. She admires Boleyn's spontaneity, her comfort in both light and darkness, and her strategic approach to life.

SIX has been a unique experience for Albo, not only because of its grand scale but also because it allowed her to navigate new cultural experiences. She expressed excitement about being part of such a diverse and talented company. As for what Birmingham audiences can expect, Albo promises a show that will blow them away. "I'm usually picky," she confessed, "but in this show, my jaw dropped the whole time. Each scene is better than the last."

Gaby Albo's infectious energy and undeniable talent will surely captivate Birmingham audiences. Don't miss your chance to see her bring Anne Boleyn to life in the SIX Broadway Tour at the BJCC.

