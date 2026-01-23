Terrific New Theatre To Present World Premiere Of THE RECIPE BOX By Del Shores

🎭 NEW! Birmingham Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Terrific New Theatre will present the world premiere of The Recipe Box, written and directed by Del Shores and starring Emerson Collins. The production will open Thursday, February 5, 2026, and run through Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Terrific New Theatre in Birmingham, Alabama.

Shores and Collins are serving as artists-in-residence at Terrific New Theatre during the development and production of the play. The Recipe Box marks the latest collaboration between the longtime creative partners, whose work spans theatre, film, and television.

The Recipe Box is a Southern dramedy centered on Rick Sprague, whose life is upended when his husband leaves him for a younger man. Also left behind is Rick’s mother-in-law, Lou Wanda Bailess, who finds herself without a home or plan. The play explores themes of loss, resilience, and chosen family through humor and emotional storytelling.

The cast includes Emerson Collins as Rick Sprague, Cari Gisler Oliver as Lou Wanda Bailess, Isaiah Pierce as Joah Bailess, and Sherwanna Wheeler as Oona LaVeck.

The creative team features scenic designer Gary Weatherly, lighting designer Scott Littleton, Costume Designer Diane Faulkner, and stage manager Kim Dean Davenport. The production is presented by Terrific New Theatre, led by Executive Director Tam DeBolt, in association with Beard Collins Shores Productions.

Del Shores has a long-standing history with Terrific New Theatre, beginning with its 2003 production of Sordid Lives. Since then, the theatre has produced several of his works, including Southern Baptist Sissies, Daddy’s Dyin’, Who’s Got the Will?, and multiple productions of Sordid Lives. Shores’ plays have received NAACP and GLAAD Awards and have been staged internationally.

Performances of The Recipe Box will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., with the final performance on Sunday, February 22 at 2:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $30, with opening night priced at $40. A Pay What You Can Afford performance is scheduled for Thursday, February 12. Tickets and full schedule details are available through Terrific New Theatre.