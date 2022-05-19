FestivalSouth to Open in June With THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

FestivalSouth will open June 2 with a special engagement of the Tony and Olivier Award-winner, The Play That Goes Wrong. The Hub City Players present this hysterical comedy about a 1920s murder mystery, that as the title suggests, goes wrong - very, very wrong! The accident-prone actors battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call. Characters are knocked out cold, crew members are pressed into understudy duties, props and furniture are forced to become something they're not, and the set may not survive by the end of the performance. Advance tickets are highly recommended and are available at festivalsouth.org.

"It's the funniest show I have ever experienced," said producer Mike Lopinto. "When I saw it on Broadway and literally hurt for a week from laughing so hard, I knew I had to bring it to FestivalSouth."

After a wildly successful start in England, the play opened on Broadway in 2017 and has been performed in more than 35 countries across six continents, winning multiple Olivier, Tony and Drama Desk awards. The show is from the producers of Avenue Q, Something Rotten! and producer J.J. Abrams (who we can only assume lost a bet).

The Hub City Players have established a reputation for exceptional productions, including national and local awards for shows including Sister Act, James and the Giant Peach, Rock of Ages and more. Comedy is major part of their history and this show may well be their crowning comedic achievement. Directed by Wes Hanson with assistance from Samantha Clark, the cast features Jonathan Yarrington, Nolan Lee, Seth Karas, Mely Berdion, Jacob Morris, Joe VanZandt, Timeiya Harris, Landon Morrow, Carter Lishen,

And Hannah Grace Smith. Props and costumes are supervised by Tammy Mansfield and the extensive stunts and fights are coordinated by Mike Lopinto.

A significant cultural and economic driver for the Pine Belt, FestivalSouth calls on the community to join them and show their resilience by participating and supporting the arts of this and other organizations by their visible attendance in the theater, or via their digital devices. Performances are nominally priced, or free to encourage the largest turnout possible. Advance tickets to public events are strongly recommended as venue capacities may cause sell-outs.

The Play That Goes Wrong runs June 2 - 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on the Southern Miss Hattiesburg campus.

For more information, visit festivalsouth.org and social media including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT FESTIVALSOUTH

FestivalSouth, the largest project of the Hattiesburg Concert Association (HCA) that is celebrating its 25th Anniversary, is an annual, multi-week festival presenting a variety of musical and other arts-related entertainment that aims to transcend social, cultural, and economic lines. This year, celebrating its 13th anniversary, FestivalSouth is credited with bringing more than $2 million in economic impact to the community last year alone and has distinguished itself as the premier arts presenter in the region, drawing locals and tourists of all ages with its' wide variety of cultural programming, that features exceptional performing and visual artists.

ABOUT THE HUB CITY PLAYERS

Celebrating their 10th Anniversary, The Hub City Players LLC was formed in 2012 by Mike Lopinto for an original FestivalSouth production of LOL: A Showtune Cabaret. The event was a smashing success and led to more wildly popular comedy cabarets. With fully staged productions of Rock of Ages, James and the Giant Peach (Winner of the 2018-19 American Prize in Musical Theatre), Steel Magnolias (2019 Best of the Pine Belt) and Sister Act (2020 Best of the Pine Belt), and gala and fundraising events including Brewhaha, Brewhoho, The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long, and Rockin' Christmas for Extra Table, the troupe has earned a devoted following for their exceptional performances and devotion to the community.

Along with founding member Tammy Mansfield, who also produces, arranges, and music directs many shows, the Hub City Players have created a formula that employs some of the area's best singing actors and dancers.