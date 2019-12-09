BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards Update: GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Birmingham:

Best Actor of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)

Royzell Walker - SAVAGE - UAB 17%

Nic DiPrima - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 14%

Jack Burke - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Samford Theatre 10%

Best Actress of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)

Callie Walker - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 25%

Sofia Theros - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Hueytown High School 13%

Brittney Welch - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 11%

Best Choreographer (local)

Rachel Simonne - THE CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 18%

Griffin Simmons - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 15%

Kelly Page - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 13%

Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical (local)

Jada Cato - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 24%

Molly Page - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 16%

Joey Lay - CATS - The Actors Charitable Theatre 10%

Best Director of a Musical (local)

Carton Bell - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 24%

Kelly Page and Molly Page - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 14%

Stephen Tyler Davis - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 14%

Best Director of a Play (local)

Carlton V. Bell - CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 33%

Mike Beecham - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 19%

John Perine - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 10%

Best Lighting Design of a Play of Musical (local)

Ryan Key - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 23%

James Seymour - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre 17%

Erin Hisey - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 11%

Best Local Actor in a Musical (local)

Rodney Fomby - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 12%

Griffin Simmons - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 7%

Camilo Vega - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 6%

Best Local Actor in a Play (local)

Damone Williams - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre 16%

Terrance Campbell - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 13%

Seth Williamson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 11%

Best Local Actress in a Musical (local)

Emory Berrey - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre 10%

Sarah Quinn Richey - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 7%

Sarah Crow - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 6%

Best Local Actress in a Play (local)

Ava Claire Campbell - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre of Gadsden 13%

Brandy Townsend - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 10%

Kenya Stewart - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Birmingham Festival Theatre 9%

Best Music Director (local)

Ajia Penix - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 23%

Miriam Richey - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 17%

Leslie Poss - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 14%

Best Musical (local)

GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 14%

ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 13%

HAIRSPRAY JR - Aggie Theatre 10%

Best Play (local)

CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre 33%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 17%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 10%

Best Poster Design of a Play or Musical (local)

CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 31%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 22%

GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 17%

Best Production of a Play or Musical (local college)

SAVAGE - UAB Theatre 23%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Samford University 18%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford School of the Arts 16%

Best Scenic Design of a Play of Musical (local)

Ashley Woods - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 24%

Hilary Blackwood and Mike Beecham - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 20%

Wheeler Kincaid - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 17%

Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical (local)

Tyler May - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 25%

Max Blevins - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 20%

THEO METZ - FREAKY FRIDAY - SAMFORD UNIVERSITY 14%

