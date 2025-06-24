BIG FISH and More Set for Theatre Tuscaloosa 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2025-26 season, Finding Home, will feature three plays and two musicals in the Bean-Brown Theatre with a special season add-on celebration event.

The mainstage season opens with "Alabama Story" Sept. 19 - 28 in the Bean-Brown Theatre. Set in Montgomery in 1959, this play delves into the heart of Alabama's history, exploring themes of belonging, identity, and the fight to protect one's home and heritage. When a state senator discovers "The Rabbit's Wedding," a children's picture book, is about a black rabbit and a white rabbit getting married, he sets out to fire the state librarian protecting it. Meanwhile, a chance meeting between childhood friends, one white and one black, forces them to recall, confront, and reconcile their complicated past. Written by Kenneth Jones, this production is appropriate for ages 13 and older.

As the holiday season approaches, Theatre Tuscaloosa brings "Scrooge! The Musical" to the stage Dec. 12 - 21 in the Bean-Brown Theatre. Closely adapted from the music and screenplay of the 1970 musical film "Scrooge" starring Albert Finney, this musical brings the warmth of the holidays, and the true meaning of home, to audiences as Scrooge learns to open his heart and embrace the spirit of community. This timeless tale reminds us that home is where love and connection reside, especially during the festive season. With book, music, & lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, this production is appropriate for all ages.

In the new year, Theatre Tuscaloosa brings "Arsenic and Old Lace" to the Bean-Brown Theatre Feb. 20 - March 1, 2026. Even in the most eccentric of homes, family bonds and the familiar comforts of "home" take center stage. This classic comedy reminds us that home is where our quirks are celebrated, and where even the most unexpected surprises await. In this case, they await the hero, Mortimer Brewster. This drama critic must deal with his crazy, murderous family and local police in Brooklyn, New York, all while debating whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves. Written by Joseph Kesselring, this production is appropriate for ages 8 and older.

In April, audiences are invited to Shelton State's "Peter and the Starcatcher," featuring Shelton State students, April 15 - 19, 2026. This magical play explores the longing for adventure and the discovery of one's true home. This imaginative tale reminds us that home can be found in the least expected places: within ourselves and in the bonds we create. The play provides a backstory for the characters of Peter Pan, Mrs. Darling, Tinker Bell, and Hook, and serves as a prequel to J. M. Barrie's "Peter and Wendy." Written by Rick Elice, this production is appropriate for ages 8 and up.

The mainstage season concludes with "Big Fish" July 17 - 26, 2026, in the Bean-Brown Theatre. Dive into a world of tall tales and heartfelt connections as a father and son navigate the complexities of family and the search for their own "home." This enchanting musical set in Alabama celebrates the power of storytelling and the enduring bonds that tie us together. The 2003 film version was shot in Alabama and featured Albert Finney (33 years after "Scrooge") as the father, Edward Bloom. With book by John August and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, this production is appropriate for all ages.

Included in this season is a special add-on, "Tina's Standing Ovation," August 16 in the Historic Bama Theatre. This special evening will feature unforgettable hits from Tina Turley's past Theatre Tuscaloosa credits in celebration of her retirement as Executive Producer. This event includes a special toast and cake in the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center. All proceeds from "Tina's Standing Ovation" will benefit the Paul and Susan Looney Legacy Endowment in support of Turley's goal of reaching $1 million in pledges before retirement. Tickets for this event are not included in traditional or flex season subscriptions, but they can be added to subscriptions at $29 each.

The 2025-26 season is produced in cooperation with Shelton State Community College (SSCC) and sponsored by BankFirst, The City of Tuscaloosa, Alabama State Council on the Arts, Cartography Consulting, and Alabama Public Radio. The radio sponsor is Townsquare Media and the TV sponsor is WVUA23. Corporate sponsorships for Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2025-26 season are available now for individual productions. Signature sponsors include Claire Friday, Kathy Grissom, David Lewis & Penny Miller, and Dianne & Bill Teague. Signature sponsorships are available through the Annual Giving Campaign.

