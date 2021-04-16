Alabama Shakespeare Festival to Hold Birthday Bash for Shakespeare's 457th

Alabama Shakespeare Festival is inviting friends and neighbors to celebrate William Shakespeare's 457th birthday with a Garden happy hour. Bard Bash 2021 will take place on Friday, April 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Shakespeare Garden.

Fairy Doors at Sunset

Party guests can enjoy a slice of the Bard's birthday cake and some fairy punch while they look for the tiny habitats of fairies who've taken over the garden (https://asf.net/fairydoors).

For heartier appetites and more spirited celebrations, food trucks will be on site and cash bars will be open.

Fun and Games

Guests can dust off their Shakespeare and ASF knowledge for some friendly trivia competition. ASF will have prizes for the winners and drawings throughout the evening.

RSVP for Cake and Door Prizes

RSVP isn't necessary, but party guests may sign up to be automatically entered into door prize drawings and to receive an event reminder.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Bard Bash

WHERE: Alabama Shakespeare Festival's Shakespeare Garden

WHEN: Friday, April 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

INFO/RSVP: ASF.net (https://asf.net)