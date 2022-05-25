Alabama Shakespeare Festival Presents THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents the hit Off-Broadway musical The Marvelous Wonderettes, May 24 - June 26 on the Festival Stage.

The nostalgic jukebox musical comedy transports audiences back to the 1958 Springfield High School prom. When the entertainment for the evening unexpectedly cancels, The Marvelous Wonderettes - Cindy Lou, Missy, Betty Jean and Suzy - eagerly step into the spotlight with a medley of '50s songs and dance.

The women get the group back together in 1968 for their 10-year high school reunion, where they've once again been asked to perform. They recount a decade of love, loss and friendship through toe-tapping '60s numbers.

The show is directed and choreographed by Melissa Rain Anderson (The Play That Goes Wrong, The Wolves, The Cocoanuts). Anderson returns to ASF after directing the 2019 holiday production All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.

Anderson has directed productions featuring the Wonderettes since 2010 - 12 productions in total. She says the show is a testament to the strength of friendship between women.

"I always learn something new when I come back to this show," said Anderson, "but at the heart of the piece is their love and support for each other. They always come through for one another."

The show pays homage to popular music of the 1950s and '60s, with songs and choreography inspired by The Supremes, The Chordettes, and Aretha Franklin. Older generations will reminisce with their favorite tunes, and younger generations will recognize timeless classics, including "Mr. Sandman," "Lollipop" and "It's My Party."

"The show is a love-letter to those decades of music," said Anderson.

The tight-knit ensemble features Andrea Dotto (Bandstand on Broadway, Chita Rivera Award nominee) as teacher's pet Missy. Meadow Nguy (Interstellar Cinderella Off-Broadway, Annie at ASF) portrays the spotlight-stealing Cindy Lou.

The quartet is completed by Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child on Broadway) as lovesick Betty Jean. Leanne Smith (Hairspray, Ragtime, The Marvelous Wonderettes) is gum-chewing, happy-go-lucky Suzy.

Katie Emerson (Xanadu, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan) and Caitlin Witty (Jesus Christ Superstar, Sister Act, Swingtime Canteen) join the cast as swings.

Audiences will step back in time to a decked-out high school gymnasium, created by scenic designer Adam Koch with associate scenic designer Steven Royal. Audience participation plays a role as they become members of the class of 1958, making each performance an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experience.

Other members of the production team include assistant director Rachael Logue, music director Joshua Zecher-Ross, lighting designer Rob Denton, sound designer Lindsay Jones, stage manager Tory Broyles, and production assistants Delaney Dunster and Cassandra Whitt.

Ticket prices start at $25. To purchase, call 334.271.5353, visit the ASF Box Office (Monday - Saturday, doors open at 12:00 p.m.), or purchase online at ASF.net. Evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m.; matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the State's theater, builds community by engaging, entertaining, and inspiring people with transformative theatrical performances and compelling educational and community programs. From its founding in a high school auditorium in Anniston in 1972 to its designation as the State Theater of Alabama in 1977 to the stunning $21.5 million performing arts complex in Montgomery (built in 1985), ASF has been a leader in the performing arts throughout the state, region, and country. As a beloved Alabama arts institution, ASF broadens the cultural identity of the South by producing classics, Shakespeare, contemporary plays, musicals, theatre for young audiences, and exciting new works. Since its inception, ASF has provided education programs to more than one million students; annually, SchoolFest, a student-matinee program, presents high-quality theatrical experiences to nearly 35,000 students.