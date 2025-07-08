 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ALABAMA STORY Comes to the Bean Brown Theatre in September

Performances run September 19 - 28, 2025.

By: Jul. 08, 2025
ALABAMA STORY Comes to the Bean Brown Theatre in September Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Alabama Story by Kenneth Jones is coming to the Bean Brown Theatre in September. Performances run September 19 - 28, 2025. The show is directed by  Kenyatta "Ya Ya" Browne.

Set in Montgomery in 1959, this play delves into the heart of Alabama's history, exploring themes of belonging, identity, and the fight to protect one's home and heritage.

When a state senator discovers The Rabbit’s Wedding, a children’s picture book, is about a black rabbit and a white rabbit getting married, he sets out to fire the state librarian protecting it. Meanwhile, a chance meeting between childhood friends, one white and one black, forces them to recall, confront, and reconcile their complicated past.




Don't Miss a Birmingham News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos