22nd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival to Premiere at Drive-In Theater This Year

The new location is at The Grand River Drive-In at The Backyard in Leeds.

The 22nd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival will still go on amidst the current global health crisis, but will move to a drive-in theater location instead, reports The Patch.

The new location, at The Grand River Drive-In at The Backyard in Leeds, is located at 1451 Grand River Parkway. The films will be shown from August 24 to 30.

The festival schedule is still set to include the usual films, shorts, documentaries, and more. Tickets are priced per car and occupants in the vehicles.

For twenty-one years our organization's premiere event has been the Sidewalk Film Festival, which showcases the work of more than 250 filmmakers and welcomes 15,000 film lovers to Birmingham annually. Since its debut in 1999, filmmakers from across the country and around the world have come to Birmingham to screen their work at Sidewalk and have been thrilled to discover enthusiastic crowds eager to devour new independent cinema. The Festival continues to thrive with increased in submissions, ticket sales, and press coverage.

