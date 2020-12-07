Theatre National presents Atelier Mouvement Collectif / Quand Je Danse, Je Parle Aussi, Robbi Koudogbo & Adonis Nébié, 15 & 16.01.2021.

Strive to create movements that take into account the physical capabilities and the potential of each participant while following the approach developed by Serge Aimé Coulibaly who has created, within his dance company Faso Danse Théâtre, a dance with very contemporary African foundations. A priority is the voicing of words with the body, two hours of vitality, of beauty and of emotion.

