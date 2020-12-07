Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Theatre National Presents ATELIER MOUVEMENT COLLECTIF / QUAND JE DANSE, JE PARLE AUSSI

Article Pixel

15 & 16.01.2021.

Dec. 7, 2020  

Theatre National presents Atelier Mouvement Collectif / Quand Je Danse, Je Parle Aussi, Robbi Koudogbo & Adonis Nébié, 15 & 16.01.2021.

Strive to create movements that take into account the physical capabilities and the potential of each participant while following the approach developed by Serge Aimé Coulibaly who has created, within his dance company Faso Danse Théâtre, a dance with very contemporary African foundations. A priority is the voicing of words with the body, two hours of vitality, of beauty and of emotion.

Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Belgium Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Exclusive: Ana Gasteyer Sings 'The Wizard and I' from WICKED as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Darius de Haas' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • 9 Ana Gasteyer Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!