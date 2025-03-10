Storefront Church Comes to Botanique Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Storefront Church is headed to Botanique next week. The performance is set for March 17, 2025.

Lukas Frank is the songwriter, producer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist behind Storefront Church. Its members include a large rotating cast similar in makeup to Broken Social Scene or Black Country New Road. Contributions have ranged from Laetitia Sadier, Phoebe Bridgers, Zachary Cole Smith (DIIV), George Clarke (Deafheaven), Circuit Des Yeux, Lauren Auder, Cassidy Turbin (Beck), Sam Wilkes, and a dozen more.

Storefront Church contributed their song “The Gift” to the Netflix Series The Queen’s Gambit, and has opened for Weyes Blood, Madison Cunningham, DIIV, Deafheaven, Laetitia Sadier and most recently Emma Ruth Rundle. The new album, Ink & Oil, features a full live orchestra on every song, and draws comparisons to Scott Walker, Nick Cave, and Brian Wilson.

