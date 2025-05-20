Spots op West 2025: Belgium’s Site-Specific Theatre Festival Returns This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From July 3 to 6, 2025, the picturesque village of Westouter in West Flanders will host the 23rd edition of Spots op West, a beloved site-specific theatre festival that transforms the town into a vibrant stage for immersive performances.

Spots op West is renowned for its innovative approach to theatre, offering audiences the chance to experience performances in unconventional settings throughout the village. From intimate plays in barns to dynamic shows in open fields, the festival celebrates creativity and community engagement.

The 2025 edition promises a diverse lineup of performances, including contemporary theatre, dance, and experimental works. The festival also features free concerts and opportunities for attendees to connect with artists and fellow theatre enthusiasts.

Performances run July 3–6, 2025 at various venues across Westouter, Belgium.

