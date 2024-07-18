ROTOR Comes to Bozar in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rotor - Entangled matter is headed to Bozar in October. The event runs 16 October - 5 January.

Rotor has been known for its work on architecture, ecology and recycling for almost 20 years. With a broad spectrum of projects, they constantly strive to investigate and question the organisation of material flows.



As part of this exhibition, the filmmaking duo Bêka & Lemoine will present a series of never-before-seen short films shot at sites of mining, production and material processing. The films engage with the collective's reflections on the challenges facing the construction industry, particularly in relation to the environmental crisis.



Co-production : Bozar, A+ Architecture in Belgium

Main partner : Triodos

Partners : AR-CO insurance cooperative for designers in the building sector, DDS+, Finstral, SECO, Whitewood

Support: Vlaamse Overheid, Cellule architecture

