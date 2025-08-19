POISON GIRL FRIEND - ROUPEROU Comes to Botanique

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



POiSON GiRL FRiEND is a solo musical project by nOrikO. A singer, songwriter, composer, producer, and DJ based mainly in Japan, she formed The Poison Girl Friends in 1990 with her friends. By the end of 1991, it became her solo unit as POiSON GiRL FRiEND. The name has since been commonly used as an alias for nOrikO.

Born in Yokohama to a chanson singer mother, nOrikO spent her childhood in Rio de Janeiro, where she attended a French-language elementary school. This multicultural upbringing exposed her to Brazilian rhythms and French chanson, further enriching her diverse musical foundation. Raised in Tokyo during her teenage years, she developed an affinity for British New Wave music. Time spent in London and Paris in the late ’80s introduced a love for the European club scene, which later influenced the project’s Signature Sound.

After a period of activity in France, Berlin, and Tokyo, mainly producing and collaborating on projects, she returned as POiSON GiRL FRiEND in 2014 with the album rondoElectro, followed by the 2018 album Das Gift. A pivotal moment came in 2021 when earlier works were reissued on digital platforms, including streaming services, reigniting global interest.

In 2023, the vinyl editions of Melting Moment and the compilation exQuisxx were released in response to growing requests. She also collaborated with Sega Bodega and Mayah Alkhateri on the track “So Many Ways.” That same year marked POiSON GiRL FRiEND’s growing popularity in China, with a captivating live performance in Shanghai. The first U.S. tour in 2024 featured sold-out performances across major cities, solidifying POiSON GiRL FRiEND’s status as a pioneering force in music. This success continued with highly anticipated shows in both Shanghai and Shenzhen, further demonstrating her international appeal. Influencing contemporary artists of the younger generation, POiSON GiRL FRiEND continues to push musical boundaries while preparing new albums and touring projects.