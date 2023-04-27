PITE / SPIVEY / FORSYTHE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in June

The furious One Flat Thing, Reproduced by the leading American choreographer William Forsythe opens with a loud roar. Like random ice floes, twenty tables fly forward and become a surface for a wild swarm of dancers.

The electronic sounds of Thom Willems slowly build up to a hurricane, as an impressive soundscape for a pack of bodies that rage over the stage with a mad intelligence. Forsythe has influenced numerous choreographers like the Canadian Crystal Pite, who danced in his company for years.

In her resourceful, humorous and astute Ten Duets on a Theme of Rescue, she approaches the theme of rescue between two people from a poetic and highly personal perspective. The American choreographer Jermaine Spivey - a former dancer with Forsythe and one of Pite's muses - will be one of the associate artists at OBV starting this season. His first creation for our company, Extant, is a dialogue between dance and music, investigated from the perspective of African-American culture.

Performances run 3-30 June.