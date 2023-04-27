Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PITE / SPIVEY / FORSYTHE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in June

Performances run 3-30 June.

Apr. 27, 2023  
PITE / SPIVEY / FORSYTHE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in June

The furious One Flat Thing, Reproduced by the leading American choreographer William Forsythe opens with a loud roar. Like random ice floes, twenty tables fly forward and become a surface for a wild swarm of dancers.

The electronic sounds of Thom Willems slowly build up to a hurricane, as an impressive soundscape for a pack of bodies that rage over the stage with a mad intelligence. Forsythe has influenced numerous choreographers like the Canadian Crystal Pite, who danced in his company for years.

In her resourceful, humorous and astute Ten Duets on a Theme of Rescue, she approaches the theme of rescue between two people from a poetic and highly personal perspective. The American choreographer Jermaine Spivey - a former dancer with Forsythe and one of Pite's muses - will be one of the associate artists at OBV starting this season. His first creation for our company, Extant, is a dialogue between dance and music, investigated from the perspective of African-American culture.

Performances run 3-30 June.




THE GOLDEN STOOL Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month Photo
THE GOLDEN STOOL Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month
Around 1900, an old woman takes the lead in the resistance against the troops of the British Monarch and, together with the women's brigade she founded, holds out for a year in a fight for the Golden Stool, throne and pride of the Asante people in Ghana.
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this month. Performances run 21-28 April. 
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month Photo
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month
Composer Bushra El-Turk, director Laila Soliman, writer Stacy Hardy and filmmaker Aida Elkashef turn this universal story of exploitation, sacrifice and an unending quest for freedom into a gripping multimedia production.
CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April Photo
CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April
Worldwide, children are trapped in factories full of well-known brands. Sewing, stitching, toiling. For the powerful and the multinational. Worldwide, children descend daily into mines full of easy money.

More Hot Stories For You


PITE / SPIVEY / FORSYTHE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in JunePITE / SPIVEY / FORSYTHE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in June
April 27, 2023

The furious One Flat Thing, Reproduced by the leading American choreographer William Forsythe opens with a loud roar. Like random ice floes, twenty tables fly forward and become a surface for a wild swarm of dancers.
THE GOLDEN STOOL Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This MonthTHE GOLDEN STOOL Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month
April 17, 2023

Around 1900, an old woman takes the lead in the resistance against the troops of the British Monarch and, together with the women's brigade she founded, holds out for a year in a fight for the Golden Stool, throne and pride of the Asante people in Ghana.
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet VlaanderenWOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
April 13, 2023

WOMAN AT POINT ZERO comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this month. Performances run 21-28 April. 
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This MonthWOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month
April 3, 2023

Composer Bushra El-Turk, director Laila Soliman, writer Stacy Hardy and filmmaker Aida Elkashef turn this universal story of exploitation, sacrifice and an unending quest for freedom into a gripping multimedia production.
CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in AprilCRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April
March 27, 2023

Worldwide, children are trapped in factories full of well-known brands. Sewing, stitching, toiling. For the powerful and the multinational. Worldwide, children descend daily into mines full of easy money.
share