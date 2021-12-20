Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mark Padmore & Simon Lepper Come to La Monnaie in February 2022

pixeltracker

The performance is on 7 February 2022.

Dec. 20, 2021  
Mark Padmore & Simon Lepper Come to La Monnaie in February 2022

Mark Padmore & Simon Lepper will perform a recital at La Monnaie in 2022.

The last time the famous tenor Mark Padmore trod the boards at la Monnaie, he treated us to a magnificent recital of works by Beethoven and Schumann. Having previously performed at La Monnaie in Don Giovanni (Mozart), The Rake's Progress (Stravinsky), La clemenza di Tito (Mozart), and War Requiem (Britten), he returns this season with his regular collaborator, the pianist Simon Lepper, in a programme that combines French mélodies, German lieder, and an extensive selection of English-language songs.

The performance is on 7 February 2022.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/2004-mark-padmore-simon-lepper.


Related Articles View More Belgium Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf

More Hot Stories For You

  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations
  • ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID Comes to the Old Opera House Theatre Company in February
  • CHARLOTTE'S WEB Will Be Performed at the Historic Dock Street Theatre in March
  • BLACK PEARL SINGS! Comes to The Historic Dock Street Theatre Next Year