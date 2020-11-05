La Monnaie De Munt Streams IS THIS THE END?

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Jean-Luc Fafchamps’s virtual pop requiem is available for online streaming until November 10th!

La Monnaie De Munt is now streaming Is This The End?

A teen girl is stuck in a limbo between life and death. We follow her as she goes wandering through the labyrinth of this netherworld. Is this the end? is a haunting pop requiem which uses the most desolate corners of our abandoned Theatre as a backdrop for its virtual spectacle.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1726-is-this-the-end.

