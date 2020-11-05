Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
La Monnaie De Munt Streams IS THIS THE END?

Nov. 5, 2020  

La Monnaie De Munt is now streaming Is This The End?

Jean-Luc Fafchamps's virtual pop requiem is available for online streaming until November 10th!

A teen girl is stuck in a limbo between life and death. We follow her as she goes wandering through the labyrinth of this netherworld. Is this the end? is a haunting pop requiem which uses the most desolate corners of our abandoned Theatre as a backdrop for its virtual spectacle.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1726-is-this-the-end.


