Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

La Monnaie De Munt Presents THE QUEEN AND HER FAVOURITE

This replaces the postponed Donizetti project Bastarda.

Mar. 5, 2021  
La Monnaie De Munt Presents THE QUEEN AND HER FAVOURITE

La Monnaie De Munt presents The Queen and Her Favourite. The production is Live-streaming 11 March 2021 and will be available through 18 March.

Kings, queens, and their favourites... Or how, even in pandemic times, our artists refuse to give up. Now that the grandiose Donizetti project Bastarda (about the life of Elizabeth I) has been postponed, the team has come up with a new, but related project, made available via streaming.

Through the eyes of one privileged spectator - a young girl that has been anticipating these performances for quite some time - you will be served up the highlights of Rossini's Elisabetta, regina d'Inghilterra and Donizetti's La favorita over two evenings. A further examination of the conflict between love and power in the lives of illustrative figures such as Elizabeth I, by conductor Francesco Lanzillotta, director Olivier Fredj and a star-studded cast of Bel Canto singers.

In Elisabetta, regina d'Inghilterra (1815), Rossini's first opera for the Teatro San Carlo in Naples, we meet Elizabeth Tudor again as, following a military victory in Scotland, she learns of the secret marriage of her protégé Leicester. After scenes of betrayal and sacrifice, Elizabeth finally forgives her favourite and seeks to forget that, as well as being a queen, she is also a woman: "Fuggi amor da questo seno / non turbar più il viver mio" ("May love disappear from my heart and no longer torment my life").

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1839-the-queen-and-her-favourite.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Future Broadway Star T-Shirt
Broadway Is My Life Mug
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Belgium Stories
La Monnaie De Munt Announces Auditions Photo

La Monnaie De Munt Announces Auditions

La Monnaie / De Munt - Brussel MOZART SYMPHONY 39 Photo

La Monnaie / De Munt - Brussel MOZART SYMPHONY 39

Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Announces Changes In Spring Programme Photo

Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Announces Changes In Spring Programme

La Monnaie and Théâtre du Capitole Will Both Remain Closed Until March Photo

La Monnaie and Théâtre du Capitole Will Both Remain Closed Until March


More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Playhouse at Home Series Thrills with Musical WhoDunnit MURDER FOR TWO
  • Theatre Memphis Volunteer Jude Knight Receives National Award
  • Bijou Theater Announces Live Performance Series, LIVE FROM THE BIJOU