Jan Raes Nominated as CEO of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

In mid-February, Jan Raes became the head of the largest cultural institution in Flanders for an initial period of eight months. He is now nominated as CEO from 1st July for five years.

"Jan Raes came to us a month before the Covid-19 crisis erupted," says chairman of the board André Gantman. "In recent months he has shown himself to be the right figure to guide us through this storm, the end of which is not yet in sight. It would be unwise to change captain now. Together with the board of directors and the artistic directors, we are now resolutely looking towards the future where we can make this house and all its employees shine again."

"It is a great honor to be able to lead Opera Ballet Vlaanderen," responds Jan Raes. "Together with an enthusiastic team, I will work out an ambitious and innovative policy for this international house to deepen the unique interdisciplinarity of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in the future."

