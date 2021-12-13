International Opera Conductor Competition Announces Second Edition at The Opéra Royal De Wallonie-Liège

The second edition of the International Opera Conductor Competition - Polycarpe Foundation, organised at the Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège, will be held 16-21 August 2022.

In August 2017, the Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège launched, on the initiative of Stefano Mazzonis di Pralafera and with the support of the Polycarpe Foundation, an unprecedented project: to organise an International Conductors' Competition specifically dedicated to Opera.

In August 2017, the first edition of the International Opera Conductor Competition took place, an unprecedented experience during which 49 candidates from 20 countries had the chance to conduct the Orchestra, Chorus and Children's Chorus of the Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège as well as a host of international soloists and were judged by an international jury composed of prominent personalities. The Competition attracted a large and enthusiastic audience during the various rounds, and was well received by the press. The Second Prize was jointly awarded to the conductors Pierre Dumoussaud (Fr) and Michele Spotti (It), two artists who today have a successful international career.

Initially scheduled for August 2020 and then cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second edition of the Competition will be organised at the Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège from 16 to 21 August 2022.

It is with great enthusiasm that all the teams of the Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège are already preparing the organisation of this second edition, which will undoubtedly bring us some great discoveries.

The schedule of the rounds and the composition of the jury will be specified at the beginning of January, together with the opening of registrations. Registration will be reserved for candidates of all nationalities born after 1 January 1985.