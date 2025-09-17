 tracker
Haiden Henderson Comes to Botanique This Month

The performance is on 25 September.

Sep. 17, 2025
Haiden Henderson Comes to Botanique This Month Image
Haiden Henderson is a rising pop sensation known for his vibrant melodies, evocative lyrics, and undeniable stage presence. Blending the upbeat energy of modern pop with a fresh rock twist, the Northern California native has quickly made a name for himself in the music scene.

His dynamic live performances have taken him across the country, headlining sold-out shows and opening for notable artists like Landon Barker, Emei, MICO, and Chandler Leighton.

Haiden captivates audiences with high-energy sets and a genuine connection, fueling the rapid growth of his dedicated fanbase, the 'Haider Nation.' From the unforgettable hooks of "hell of a good time" and "sweat," Haiden's music invites fans into a world of youthful exuberance and introspection. With a rapidly growing fanbase and dynamic performances that leave audiences wanting more, Haiden Henderson is not just an artist to watch—he's a voice of his generation.



