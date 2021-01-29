February is Mozart Month at La Monnaie

La Monnaie has decided to offer the February programme exclusively as streams.

Behind the scenes the company is doing everything it can to ensure they are ready the moment they are allowed to throw open their doors again. Over the next few weeks the company will re-start rehearsals in the fervent hope that we will be able to present our revised second half of the season to a live audience.

The company will also stage the February shows, albeit to an empty theatre. And La Monnaie will record all the productions and make them available on its website for streaming.

The whole of February is devoted to Mozart. Several of his lieder are on the recital programme from father and son Prégardien, which will be available free of charge from February 3rd.

On February 7th there is the Mozart Akademie concert with conductor Raphaël Pichon and coloratura soprano Sabine Devieilhe, right now two of the most exciting exponents of Mozart. Even the opera Der Schauspieldirektor, conducted by our Music director Alain Altinoglu and presented as part of the TROIKA partnership, will be streamed on February 19th. Alain Altinoglu will round off Mozart Month on February 21st with the concert Mozart Symphony 39, which replaces the original Sea Interludes programme.