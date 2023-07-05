Detours Festival Opens its 14th Edition This Month

The urban dance festival will open its 14th edition on July 12 with a Detours Cyphers at Mont des Arts followed by an After Party at Plein Publiek.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Detours Festival Opens its 14th Edition This Month

 Detours Cyphers are the very essence of the Detours Festival! These urban dance events adapt the codes of  the battle to various dance styles and offer a quality program of shows while being a meeting places open to all. They will take place every Wednesday evening at Mont des Arts in July/August and at Bourse in September from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In urban dance, the cyphers are the circles formed by the dancers where everyone shares their flow, their inspirations, their talent, hence the name of the "Detours Cyphers" evenings. These moments bring together artists who love hip hop (professionals, amateurs, interested and adventurous). Each week, a very specific style of dance is honoured: from house to krump via pole dance. To open these events, the festival propose a creation in urban, contemporary or circus art!

The winners of the qualifying battles during the Detours Cyphers will meet on the stage of the National Theater on September 23 for the Grand Finale, preceded by the Urban Dance Caravan, a traveling show leading to the gates of the NT.

 “Take the street to the theater and the theater to the street” To achieve its goal and create bridges between the street and the theaters, Detours Festival does not only rely on the Cyphers! This International Festival of Urban Arts is a complete experience that will animate Brussels from July 12 to September 23:

WIP - 10 selected projects, international partners, 2 days of performances at CC Bruegel.
Detours Quartier - dance battles, shows and workshops in the popular neighborhoods of the city
Detours On the Road - The Cyphers travel to Liège and Namur
Creation Evenings - Evenings of successful show presentations
Urban Dance Caravan - A traveling show leading to the gates of TN for the Grand Finale



