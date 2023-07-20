CASSANDRA Comes to La Monnaie in September

Sandra divides her time between her research into the melting ice caps and stand-up comedy. Concerned about her recent studies into the impact of human activity on the environment, she wants to use humour to raise awareness. But people around her are sceptical, as is her own family. Just as Cassandra predicted the fall of Troy without being heard, Sandra predicts the imminent approach of a terrible tragedy but no one is listening...

How can you convince others when they refuse to hear you? Why do some people ignore a future that is right before their eyes? For his first opera, Belgian composer Bernard Foccroulle has chosen a highly topical theme: environmental activism in the face of social inertia. Thanks to a powerfully evocative score conducted by Kazushi Ono and sets that will transport us in turn to a huge library, a beehive and the heart of a glacier, Cassandra will be a powerful and poetic opening to the 2023–24 season.

Performances run 10-23 September 2023.