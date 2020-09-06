Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bozar Presents LES MIDIS DU THEÂTRE

Events take place 20 October ’20 — 23 March ’21.

Sep. 6, 2020  
This season, Bozar's French-language theatre cycle shed light once again on current news. Ever-concerned about society and the state of the world, it delves into the major themes of our time: the environment and the nuclear threat, the rise of intolerance against migration, the complexity of our multiple identities, the ravages of colonialism.

Such issues have been powerfully addressed by renowned theatre names such as Françoise Bloch, Dominique De Staercke and Jean-Marie Piemme, as well as young talents like the Collectif La Station, Aminata Abdoulaye Hama, Khadim Fall and Lorie-Joy Ramanaïdou. Through the characters they play, they hold a mirror to our deepest uncertainties, our inclinations, our contradictions, so that we may better understand ourselves.

Learn more about all upcoming events at https://www.bozar.be/en/activities/168346-les-midis-du-theatre.



