Video: Watch the Trailer For SLEEPOVA at Olney Theatre Center

This London hit makes its U.S. Premiere in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab! Whether or not sleepover parties with friends were part of your upbringing, you’re invited to join Elle, Shan, Funmi, and Rey at theirs.

The play arrives in the DMV having won the 2024 Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre and the UK Critics’ Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright for author Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini. Paige Hernandez directs the four-actor ensemble of Tymetrias L. Bolden (Funmi), Ciara Hargrove (Elle), Nykila Norman (Rey), and Jasmine Proctor (Shan).

These four Black British teenagers are growing up fast, each coping with unique challenges. But even these issues – whether living with sickle cell disease, coming out to family, a crisis of faith, or a romantic misadventure, are confronted with humor, sincerity, and optimism. Most of all, Sleepova is a testament to the joys of friendship, centering a quartet of young women finding strength in each other, as they face the world together.

To help audiences get in the Sleepova spirit, anyone attending a performance in pajamas can receive 25% off their first drink!

Sleepova was commissioned by and premiered at the Bush Theatre in London, Artistic Director Lynette Linton.

