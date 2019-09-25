Towson University Premieres New Play ICARUS AT THE BORDER

Lust, addiction, greed, temptation, the lure of power and the horrors of human nature strike at the heart of a new otherworldly play, written and directed by TU Assistant Professor Tavia LaFollette and TU CoLab Artist-in-Residence Malcolm Purkey, devised with the help of Towson University students. ICARUS AT THE BORDER, a meditation on monstrous appetites runs November 14-23 at TU's Center for the Arts Studio Theatre.

The play combines characters from the mythological story of Icarus, with Sigmund Freud, a poet (based upon the female poet known as H.D., Hilda Doolittle, and a mysterious 1920s pilot. Through shifting time and space, the play is inhabits ancient mythical characters from Greece to Mexico to unfold this tragedy, Greek tragedy using multimedia, live instrumentation, movement, poetry, puppetry and song, where the outrageous appetites of humanity are the undoing of the players.

The Queen is in love with the flying White Bull God.

Icarus Inhales sweet, dangerous fumes at Delphi.

The Minotaur, paces in his maze cave.

Blind Tiresias, the sage, sees it all.

In a dream state, Freud imagines these archetypes

on his couch. Generals watch the sky on fire.

Performances are November 15, 16, 22, 23 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, November 17 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, November 20-Thursday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Preview performance Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10--$21 and can be purchased online at www.TUBoxOffice.com or at the TUArts Box Office at (410) 704-2787. The show may contain material recommended for mature audiences. Proceeds benefit the TU Foundation.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You